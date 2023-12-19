Watch CBS News

Avoiding online holiday shopping scams

Many might still be scrambling to buy last-minute Christmas gifts and online shopping during the holiday season increases the risk of being scammed by cybercriminals. Interview with Kelly McCracken, Cybersecurity at Salesforce. (12-19-23)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.