A local 5-Year-Old co-authors a ‘Potty Training Day’ book A local mother and her five-year-old daughter wrote a children’s book for parents and toddlers on the joys and challenges of growing up. The book ‘Potty Training Day’ was written by Akilah Trinay and Ziana, and they joined the Morning Edition to explain the background of creating the story on National Read a Book Day. (09/06/2023)