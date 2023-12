1981: Mick Jagger Meets San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein - KPIX at 75 From the KPIX archives: Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger met with San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein to help her promote her "Save the Cable Cars" campaign in 1981. The Stones were in the city as part of their American concert tour to promote the album "Tattoo You."