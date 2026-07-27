Shooting following fight outside Yuba City 7-Eleven leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

A fight outside a convenience store in Yuba City on Sunday night escalating into a shooting that left two people dead and another person wounded, authorities said.

The shooting happened at a 7-Eleven store on Market Street at Market and Sutter streets north of Colusa Avenue just before 11 p.m. The Yuba City Police Department said in a social media post that officers responding to multiple reports of gunfire in the area arrived to find two Hispanic men who had been shot, a 18-year-old and a 21-year-old.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers provided first aid to the 18-year-old who was taken to a hospital where was later pronounced dead., police said.

A third victim, a 19-year-old white man, later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said.

No arrests have been made and there was no suspect information provided.

Police said that a preliminary investigation indicated an altercation happened outside the 7-Eleven before multiple shots were fired. The department added that the California Department of Justice assisted with crime scene processing and that investigators were still working to identify those responsible.