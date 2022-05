'How It Feels To Be Free' explores the struggles of 6 iconic black female stars of stage & screen

Director Yoruba Richen talks to Black Renaissance host Jan Mabry about her latest documentary, 'How it Feels to be Free,' which explores the struggles of 6 Black female stars - Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Pam Grier - who changed the entertainment industry and the image of black women.