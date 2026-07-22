World Cup provides impetus for Bay Area soccer players, fans to grow game

Following the completion of the World Cup in which the Bay Area was among the hosts, fans and players say the excitement around could bring the sport to the next level.

For 13-year-old Mauricio Indafelix, soccer is his world.

"I practice every day of the week," Indafelix, a center back with Santa Clara Sporting Club, told CBS News Bay Area.

He joined the team when he was four years old.

"Beautiful sport," he said "Ever since I was a kid, ever since I was born, my mom would just put a ball at my foot, just like my brother."

The young athlete was excited when pro soccer players came to the Bay Area to compete in the World Cup.

"It motivates me to know that like no matter what I do I shouldn't give up," Indafelix said.

Matthew Atencio, the director of the Center for Sport and Social Justice at Cal State East Bay, said the time is now to keep the momentum of the sport going.

"This World Cup is sort of a springboard into the next phase," Atencio, who also teaches kinesiology at Cal State East Bay, said. "How can we make the game more inclusive and more accessible?"

Atencio noted several upcoming major events that could build upon the momentum that started this summer.

"We've got LA 28 coming out with the Olympics, we will have some games in the Bay Area that we can attend and be part of. And we've also got the 2031 Women's World Cup which will be coming to our country," Atencio said. "So, it's really trying to think about, a five-year plan where we make sure we got more access than ever, where we're more inclusive in terms of providing opportunities for all walks of life, all different backgrounds, for people to be involved in soccer in the Bay Area."

He added, "We've got the groups in this area that can make this happen, but we have to continue to develop that ecosystem to make the game more accessible for more people."

As for Indafelix, he is even more inspired after the World Cup.

"If they can do it, I can do it too. I just think one day it would be so cool to go pro, and make my family proud," he said.