Woman missing after East Oakland assault, armed kidnapping, police say

A woman was pistol-whipped and kidnapped in Oakland last week and police are still seeking her, the department announced.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. on June 3 on Redding Street just south of MacArthur Boulevard in the Laurel neighborhood of East Oakland.

In a Tuesday press release, the Oakland Police Department said a man struck the victim with a firearm and then forced her into a dark colored, four-door sedan. The vehicle drove away westbound from the area with the victim inside.

Police described the victim as a white woman, approximately 30 to 32 years old and about 130 pounds. Her height, hair color, and eye color were not known. The suspect was described as a Black man, approximately 30 to 32 years old, about 5'10" and 140 pounds.

Police said the man was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue-and-white pants, and was armed with a black Glock-style handgun.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Police Department's missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641 or call 911.