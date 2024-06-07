Woman reported trapped in room, dog die in Fairfield house fire; 2 others displaced

Woman dies after house catches on fire in Fairfield Woman dies after house catches on fire in Fairfield 00:21

FAIRFIELD – A woman who was reported trapped in a room and a dog died after a fire broke out at a home in Fairfield early Friday morning, officials said.

The Fairfield Fire Department responded to reports on the 200 block of Stephen Street around 1:15 a.m. when they received a report of a fire and that an elderly woman was trapped in a room.

The single-story home was well-involved in the rear with heavy smoke coming from the front door when the first crews arrived.

Crews upgraded the response to a second alarm, bringing more units to battle the flames.

After the fire was extinguished, the woman who was reported trapped was found and died at the scene. A dog was also found dead inside the home.

Two other people and a cat were able to escape the fire and the American Red Cross is housing them.

Firefighters estimated the fire caused about $2,500 in damage to the property.

No firefighters were injured and what caused the fire is under investigation.