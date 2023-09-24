Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Woman dead, among 3 stabbed in Berkeley Hills Saturday; Suspect arrested

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Evening Edition 9-23-23
PIX Now Evening Edition 9-23-23 10:44

BERKELEY -- Three people were stabbed, one fatally, in a group of attacks in the Berkeley Hills on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The dead victim, a woman, was found in the 1000 block of Overlook Road, police said.

A person who fled the scene was later taken into custody at Gilman Street and Ninth Street after a chase by police.

Police said they received numerous calls about 12:30 p.m. reporting a person with a knife in the 900 block of Overlook Road, later updated to the 1000 block of Overlook Road. One caller said a person with a knife was chasing someone down the street, police said.

A man and another woman were found wounded in the surrounding area. The man, who was chased down the street, suffered injuries to his hands and the woman was taken to a local hospital, police said.

As officers were on the way to the scene, they were advised that the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle traveling away from the scene and pursued it until a collision occurred and the suspect was arrested, police said.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 6:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.