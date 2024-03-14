Gusty weather buffets Bay Area; Wind Advisory in effect through Friday

Bay Area residents awoke to a blustery day Thursday as a strong high-pressure system in the North and East was converging with a low-pressure trough over the coast to form strong offshore winds with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said Wind Advisories were in effect for the Marin County coast, North Bay interior mountains, East Bay hills, Santa Clara County hills, and the Santa Cruz Mountains until 11 a.m. Friday.

Look out for strong winds today, especially in the mountains and hills where gusts could exceed 45 mph. Watch out for falling branches and secure loose items that may blow about. Stay safe!

Wind gusts could blow around unsecured objects and possibly blow down trees or tree limbs resulting in power outages, the weather service said. Drivers were urged to use caution, especially when driving a high-profile vehicle.

"While the recent rain and lack of critically low humidity will help mitigate any potential fire threat, power outages and tree damage will be possible," said KPIX Meteorologist Paul Heggen.

Temperatures will be creeping higher Thursday with the high pressure and warm downsloping winds. Highs were expected to reach the 70s inland with upper 60s along the immediate coast and bays. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s.

The warming trend will continue with temperatures well into the 70s inland through early next week, said Heggen, who added that the next chance of rain won't arrive until the end of next week.

