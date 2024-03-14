BART service halted between Castro Valley, West Dublin/Pleasanton stations because of power issue
A power issue stopped BART service between the Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations Thursday morning.
Just after 9 a.m., BART alerted about a minor delay on the Blue between the two stations line because of a "PG&E power issue." By 9:27 a.m., BART reported train service was stopped between the Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations in both directions.
BART said Wheels was providing bus service between West Dublin/Pleasanton station and the Dublin/ Pleasanton on any Rapid bus.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.