Watch CBS News
East Bay News

BART service halted between Castro Valley, West Dublin/Pleasanton stations because of power issue

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

A power issue stopped BART service between the Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations Thursday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., BART alerted about a minor delay on the Blue between the two stations line because of a "PG&E power issue." By 9:27 a.m., BART reported train service was stopped between the Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations in both directions. 

BART said Wheels was providing bus service between West Dublin/Pleasanton station and the Dublin/ Pleasanton on any Rapid bus. 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 10:02 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.