BART service halted between Castro Valley, West Dublin/Pleasanton stations because of power issue

A power issue stopped BART service between the Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations Thursday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., BART alerted about a minor delay on the Blue between the two stations line because of a "PG&E power issue." By 9:27 a.m., BART reported train service was stopped between the Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations in both directions.

BART said Wheels was providing bus service between West Dublin/Pleasanton station and the Dublin/ Pleasanton on any Rapid bus.

Train service has stopped between Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton station in the Dublin / Pleasanton and Daly City directions due to a PG&E power issue. Wheels is providing service between West Dublin/Pleasanton station and the Dublin/ Pleasanton on any Rapid bus. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) March 14, 2024

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.