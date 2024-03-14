BART service halted between Rockridge and Orinda due to issue in Berkeley Hills Tunnel

On a Thursday morning already plagued by BART problems, officials announced that service between Rockridge and Orinda was stopped for over an hour by a technical issue in the Berkeley Hills Tunnel.

The agency announced the problem at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. A short time later, a more detailed advisory was issued that recommended passengers traveling on the Yellow Antioch line to consider alternate means of transportation.

BART service has stopped between Rockridge and Orinda due to a technical problem in the Berkeley Hills Tunnel. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) March 14, 2024

BART officials later said a PG&E power outage near Orinda was impacting the transit agency's systems. A bus bridge has been requested as technicians work to get systems back online.

Riders can find other public transit options by using the BART Trip Planner on bart.gov or the BART app based on their location by deselecting BART in "transit options." A map of bus alternatives is available online at bart.gov/transbayalts.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., BART said that service on the Antioch line and through the Berkeley Hills Tunnel had resumed a little over an hour after the initial announcement. There were still major delays on the line due to the service stoppage, officials said.

BART service has resumed between Rockridge and Orinda. There is a major delay on the Antioch Line in the SFO and Antioch directions due to an earlier equipment problem in the Berkeley Hills Tunnel. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) March 14, 2024

Earlier Thursday, a power issue temporarily stopped BART service between the Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations. That problem surfaced just after 9 a.m. and was resolved about an hour later.

The outages come as the San Francisco Bay Area is buffeted by gusty winds, with much of the region under a wind advisory through either early Thursday evening or late Friday morning.