Windsor housing development proposal raises wildfire evacuation concerns among neighbors

A proposed housing development at the former Windsor Creek Elementary School site is sparking debate among residents, with supporters pointing to the need for more affordable housing and neighbors raising concerns about traffic, infrastructure and wildfire evacuation.

Gallaher Community Housing is proposing up to 384 housing units on the roughly 12-acre site at 8955 Conde Lane, including a mix of affordable and market-rate units.

The project is still in its early stages. Windsor Unified School District signed a purchase agreement with Gallaher for the property, but the agreement is contingent on the site being rezoned for housing.

For nearby resident Melanie Markarian, the concerns surrounding the project are personal.

Markarian lived through the 2017 Tubbs Fire, evacuating from her former home near Coffey Park in Santa Rosa. She said she remembers the gridlock well and worries about what could happen if a similar emergency happened in her current neighborhood.

"I think it would be horrific. If a fire were to come from one side and everyone had to get out, I don't think a lot of people would make it. It's a horrible idea," Markarian said.

Markarian now lives directly across from the former school site. She said her concerns are not only about the proposed development, but also about another project nearby.

A separate 100-unit housing development is already being built next door by Gallaher. Markarian said adding hundreds of new residents to an area with limited access could create a dangerous situation during an emergency.

Her neighbor Tim Vallery, who has lived in the area for about a decade, shares those concerns.

"There is really nowhere to go. And if you add 380 units and another 100 units… I don't know how people are going to get out if we have to leave all at once," Vallery said.

Vallery said another frustration is the lack of communication he believes neighbors have received about the proposal.

"Very little. I mean, we are trying. I mean, we are having a meeting here on the 21st to see if we can get the word out somehow," Vallery said.

But not everyone in the neighborhood opposes the plan.

Martin Marrufo, who recently moved to Windsor, said finding affordable housing can be challenging and believes more options are needed.

"I feel like it's all hands on deck. I mean we need new housing," Marrufo said.

Windsor Unified School District officials said the proposed project could help address one of the district's biggest challenges: housing for employees.

The district said the purchase agreement includes a provision giving employees priority access to affordable rental units for 55 years, provided it complies with state and federal fair housing laws.

The district also said the agreement would create a long-term financial benefit while ensuring the housing remains affordable for decades.

The project still needs approval from the Town of Windsor. The site is currently not zoned for housing, meaning the developer would need a general plan amendment and zoning change before construction could move forward.