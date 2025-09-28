Logan Webb finishes with 207 innings, Adames hits 30th HR as Giants beat Rockies 4-0 in finale

Logan Webb struck out eight on the way to leading the National League with 224 Ks and also pitched a majors-best 207 innings, sending the Giants past the Colorado Rockies 4-0 on Sunday.

Willy Adames homered to become the first Giant with 30 since home run king Barry Bonds hit 45 in 2004 and Rafael Devers also connected to back Webb (15-11).

Webb is the first Giants pitcher to rank tops in the league for both strikeouts and innings since Bill Voiselle in 1944.

The All-Star right-hander didn't walk a batter over 5 1/3 innings to go 3-0 with a 1.56 ERA and 21 Ks against the Rockies this year. Webb exited to hugs from teammates and a roaring ovation in the sixth, and he tipped his cap before disappearing into the dugout.

Manager Bob Melvin initially had Adames batting second but moved him up in a late switch, which led to the first leadoff home run of Adames' career in the bottom of the first inning.

Jung Hoo Lee added a two-run single for the Giants, who at 81-81 wound up one win better than in Melvin's first year but missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

Spencer Bivens pitched two innings for his third save.

Devers played in his 163rd game of the year after 73 games with Boston before being traded to San Francisco. Minnesota's Justin Morneau was the last to do so in 2008 when he appeared in a tiebreaker game while Todd Zeile played 163 in 1996 after a trade from the Phillies to Baltimore.

Right-hander McCade Brown (0-5) was done after three innings, surrendering both home runs among four hits allowed. The Rockies' starters set a record-high with a 6.65 ERA, topping the 6.64 by Detroit in 1996.

Key moment

San Francisco first baseman Wilmer Flores was replaced in the top of the third to a warm ovation in what might have been his final game with the Giants.

Key stat

Colorado's 119 defeats are the most in the NL since 120 by the 1962 Mets. The Rockies allowed 1,021 runs, the most since they gave up 1,028 in 1999 and 1,103 by the 1996 Tigers. Colorado had a run differential of minus-424, the worst since 1900, surpassing the minus-349 of the 1932 Boston Red Sox — and also the most since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders at minus-724, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Colorado was a majors-worst 18-63 on the road, also a franchise record.