Sandbags provide first-line defense against upcoming flooding. Here's where to find them in the Bay Area.

A record-setting El Niño is tilting the odds to a wetter-than-average winter. That means a high risk of flooding, which is why California and local agencies are distributing millions of sandbags ahead of the heavy potential rains and scheduled high tides.

"During the flood seasons, having sandbags is something that is super crucial," said Cal Fire firefighter Michael Almeida.

Find sandbags in the Bay Area

While sandbags won't work in storm surges, fast-moving water, or heavy wave action, they are effective in situations where they can divert and slow down shallow, slow-moving water less than two feet deep.

Sandbags can guide water away from doors, garage entries, and low-lying vents but they don't create a completely watertight seal. By diverting water, sandbags can prevent or reduce damage to property.

CBS News Bay Area checked with firefighters stationed at Station 26 in St. Helena - James Bolding, Liam Lonergan, Michael Almeida, Lucas Avina, and Garret Short - for tips on making and using sandbags.

"Sandbags are highly recommended," Lonergan said. "It's a great tool. It works and we want you guys to keep your own property safe."

Tip number one: don't overfill the bag.

"You want to go and make sure you fill the bags halfway to two-thirds full," Almeida said. "You don't want to fill them up all the way."

Partially filling them allows the bags to remain flexible enough to stack tightly.

"If you're having trouble filling the bags, it might seem menial, but it is smarter to use some kind of funnel system," Lonergan said.

Lonergan showed us what he uses to help funnel the sand into the bag: an upside-down cutoff traffic cone.

Working as a team speeds up the process as well as a good shoveling technique..

"Just, easy, slow, making sure it's good" noted Avina, and he steadily shoveled sand into a bag.

Once the bag is partially filled, tie the tops. As for stacking the bags, make sure that you invest in some plastic sheeting. When you pick your location for the bags, first clear the ground of all rocks and debris. Then, put down the plastic sheeting and begin to stack.

Combining the plastic tarp with the sandbags will block any seepage much more effectively.

"Having a heavy-duty plastic roll such as this can actually withstand heavier storms," Almeida noted.

The bags should be staggered and stacked like bricks. A little foot stomp creates a tighter seal. Then, tuck the plastic over the 2nd or third layer, and tuck the edge under the bags.

The team demonstrated how to make the most stable kind of sandbag wall. On top of the plastic, they placed the first layer perpendicular to the wall that needs protecting. The end that is tied is on the other side of the expected water flow. You don't want to stack the bags too high or past 3 layers unless you're building it in a pyramid shape.

But perhaps the best pro tips involve timing and community.

"I would recommend trying to start as early as you can," Short said. "If you can prevent things earlier, and get the water drained away in like a storm scenario earlier, it's better."

"Have as much help as you can. Everyone works together," Bolding added. "If you have a neighbor that needs help, if you have extra sand or extra sandbags. just everyone works together and get it done."

"It is smarter to start early, so to get out ahead of this before the storm hits would be the pro tip of mine," Lonergan said.

Where to find sandbags in the Bay Area