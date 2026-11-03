What do you need for the 2026 midterm elections in California? Find what to bring with you when you vote

California residents who are able to vote in the 2026 midterm elections may need to bring an ID or documents with them to their polling place under certain circumstances.

Here's what you can expect when you go to vote.

What do you need to bring with you to vote in the 2026 midterms in California?

In California, voters typically do not need to bring any documents or identification with them to their polling place.

However, there are some exceptions. Those who registered to vote by mail and did not provide their driver's license number, California ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security on their registration form and are voting for the first time will be asked for proof of identity.

In those cases, voters will need to bring one of the following forms of identification with them.

Copy of a recent utility bill

Sample ballot booklet they received from their county elections office

A document sent by a government agency

Passport

Driver license

Official California ID

Student identification card showing name and photograph

Military ID

Can you vote without your voter registration card in California?

Yes, you can vote without a voter registration card. Voters are not required to have their voter registration card with them to cast a ballot.

What forms of ID are accepted at the polls in California?

The California Secretary of State's website lists passports, driver's licenses, California IDs and student IDs that have a photo and name as acceptable forms of identification. Military IDs are also accepted.

What happens if you forget your ID on Election Day?

Voters who forget to bring their ID to their polling place will still be able to vote — unless it's their first time voting and they did not provide a valid form of identification when they submitted their voter registration application.

First-time voters who forgot their ID will be required to show an acceptable form of identification, which are listed above.

Is there a Voter ID proposition on the California ballot?

Yes, Proposition 39. If passed, the ballot measure would require people voting in person to present a government-issued ID and would require those voting by mail to write the last four digits of a designated government-issued ID number on the ballot envelope.