Costco store in West San Jose approved despite uproar from neighbors

Despite uproar from neighbors, Costco store in West San Jose gets approval

Despite uproar from neighbors, Costco store in West San Jose gets approval

Despite uproar from neighbors, Costco store in West San Jose gets approval

A new Costco is set to be built in West San Jose, but residents living by the approved project believe the store's positives will be like its business model and only benefit members.

The San Jose City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for Costco to build its newest store at the Westgate West shopping center.

The project would require demolition of three, single-story commercial buildings totaling 188,265 square feet. In its place, 165,148 square-foot Costco would be built.

Currently, there are no plans to build a gas station.

Costco declined to answer questions provided by CBS News Bay Area, but the company has held meetings with nearby residents and sent representation to city council meetings.

The Westgate West Costco would create 250 - 300 new jobs, the retailer said. It would also provide $2 million in annual sales tax revenue, according to the city.

Site of newly approved Costco store in West San Jose, near Lawrence Expressway and Prospect Road. CBS

At Tuesday's meeting, 46 members of the public shared their thoughts.

While some approved of the project, most did not. Many from the latter group were part of "Save West Valley," a group of West San Jose neighbors who've rallied against the project.

"A square foot of Costco is not a square foot of an Orchard Supply Hardware or a furniture store. It brings in far more people, far more traffic," Marc Pawliger, co-founder of Save West Valley, said. "My biggest worry is that it becomes an unlivable area and it becomes unsafe for the students in the area."

The Westgate West shopping center is located on the corner of Lawrence Expressway and Prospect Road.

Pawliger and others are concerned that the area is not prepared for the influx of cars and pedestrians, while also concerned about the hundreds of students at nearby Prospect High School who use those sidewalks during the school year.

"When you go to a Costco... the most precious thing that you can get there is a parking spot. Angry drivers who are hunting for parking are not safe drivers. And our concern is really for our students," Pawliger said.

Dongling Ding, who lives across the street from where the new Costco is set to be built, worries about the hundreds of nearby students who walk through his neighborhood. He is also concerned about the traffic congestion the Costco will bring.

"Kids walk, bike, go to school, and after school, they come back home. This is vey dangerous. This is not the right place for Costco," Ding said. "It just doesn't fit into this location, period. They can spend some money to fix some certain things, it's not going to fix the problem."

During the Tuesday's city council meeting, a Costco representative said the company will make changes, including closing one of the driveways on Graves Avenue, a residential street bordering the shopping center.

Costco also pledged to contribute $2.5 million for pedestrian and bike safety improvements at the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Prospect Road.

"We've listened and made changes to make the project better," Michael Okuma, a real estate development director with Costco, said at the time.

Residents living near the newly-approved Costco are still considering their options.

"Is it really over or what else can we do? There are possibilities, but it remains to be seen as to how this plays out," Pawliger said.

Costco expects construction to take 21 months before opening its new store.