Watch CBS News
Local News

Random stabbing at Sacramento-area gas station leads to Highway 50 standoff

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Gas station stabbing suspect arrested after stopping traffic on Highway 50
Gas station stabbing suspect arrested after stopping traffic on Highway 50 03:22

WEST SACRAMENTO – Traffic is flowing again through West Sacramento on Highway 50 after an early morning standoff on the freeway involving a stabbing suspect.

The incident started overnight, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, when deputies responded to a report about a man allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. The woman was taken to the hospital, deputies say. 

Then, a little after midnight, deputies got a report about a stabbing at the 76 gas station at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Watt Avenue. Deputies say the suspect allegedly rammed someone's vehicle in the parking lot -- then stabbed the other driver several times. 

Deputies say the stabbing appears to be a random attack.

A little later in the morning, the crash happened on Highway 50 near Jefferson Boulevard. A man, believed to be suspect in the earlier assault and stabbing, reportedly ran away from the wreckage and ended up standing on a ledge. He was also allegedly wielding a knife, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol officers and negotiators were able to talk him down eventually, but not before both sides of Highway 50 were completely stopped for a time – backing up hundreds of drivers.

The man is now in custody. He's been identified by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office as 34-year-old Robert Zimbelman.

Both victims are expected to survive their injuries, the sheriff's office says. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.