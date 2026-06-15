Bay Area's 1st West Nile virus-positive mosquito sample of 2026 found in Newark

A mosquito trapped in Newark has tested positive for West Nile virus, the first mosquito-borne sample of the virus detected in Bay Area this year.

The Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District said in a press release on Monday that the mosquito samples collected from a trap in Newark tested positive at the district's laboratory on Friday. The discovery follows the detection of West Nile virus in five dead birds in Newark between April and June, according to the district's West Nile Activity dashboard.

The ACMAD said it was continuing enhanced mosquito surveillance and treating standing water in the area where the positive sample was collected. Unmaintained swimming pools are a significant mosquito source in the county and can produce large numbers of mosquitoes, the district said.

"Our staff have found and treated potential mosquito habitats in public spaces, parks, roadways and canals" said district field operation supervisor Joseph Huston. "Our next step is to ask residents in the area to check their properties for any possible standing water. We have staff in the area and are happy to help assist with that process."

Residents can expect to see district vehicles and mosquito traps in the area between Christine Street and Cherry Street in the area of Mayhew Landings Park, the district said

Santa Clara County is the only other Bay Area county where West Nile has been found in dead birds in Los Altos, Palo Alto and San Jose. Across California, there have been 34 mosquito samples and 35 dead birds which have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the California Department of Public Health.

West Nile virus is transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one out of five people infected develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, or rash. Fewer than 1% of the estimated 2,000 people diagnosed with West Nile virus develop severe neurological illnesses such as encephalitis or meningitis, and about 130 people die each year from the virus.

People over age 50 and those with weakened immune systems are at greatest risk for illness. The abatement district said anyone experiencing symptoms after experiencing mosquito bites should seek medical attention promptly.

