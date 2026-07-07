Bay Area teen Waymo riders nabbed for allegedly shooting projectiles from robotaxi

Two teens in the San Francisco Bay Area were detained Monday after authorities said they were allegedly shooting projectiles from a Waymo robotaxi.

San Mateo Police said they were contacted by Waymo about the two 15-year-old riders after they were seen drinking and shooting from the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped as police responded and officers were able to safely remove the teens.

An investigation determined the teens were shooting Orbeez water beads and drinking while being chauffeured around the city.

Police shared photos of the robotaxi being pulled over and the gun allegedly used by the teens.

"Shooting projectiles at speed can cause real damage. And lest not forget the underage drinking. All bad ideas today for these two," police said on social media. "Well, the Waymo might have been the smartest idea yet, because driving impaired would've made this so much worse."

Police did not identify the teens. No injuries were reported.