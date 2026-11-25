A Waymo robotaxi passenger in San Francisco reported finding a loaded gun in the vehicle last week, authorities confirmed.

The San Francisco Police Department said the incident happened on Nov. 17 at about 4:16 p.m. in the area of Filbert and Mason street in the city's North Beach area. Officers met with the passenger who told officers that he found a firearm on the seat when he boarded the robotaxi, police said.

Passenger Stefano Scalia later posted about the incident on his X social media account.

"... when I got in what I thought was a novelty lighter was a loaded handgun - a colt .25," Scalia said in the post. "I was a firearms instructor so I rendered the gun safe. There was a round in the chamber."

A handgun and magazine are seen on the seat of a Waymo vehicle in San Francisco, Nov. 17 , 2026. @stefanoscalia/X

Scalia said he first contacted Waymo support and later had the vehicle pull over so he could get out and call police on his own, since he was concerned that Waymo and responding officers would think he was armed.

In a statement, a Waymo spokesperson said after the rider alerted the suppport team the issue was escalated to a specialist who spoke with the rider before calling 911. The spokesperson said the specialist assured the rider they would notify the police of exactly what happened and that they were innocent in the whole event.

"Safety is our highest priority, and we take incidents like this seriously," the spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area. "We appreciate the rider reporting this to our team and working with us to ensure the weapon was safely removed by first responders. If riders find concerning items in the vehicles, they can contact Rider Support through the Waymo app or via the in-car screen, 24/7."

Waymo said weapons are prohibited in its vehicles under its terms of service and it reviewed trip data to identify the account holder associated with the terms of service violation and took appropriate action. The company also said it was reviewing its customer service in this event.