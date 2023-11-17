Watch CBS News
How to watch: President Biden's departure from San Francisco after APEC meetings

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- President Joe Biden is leaving San Francisco Friday afternoon following several days in the Bay Area participating in the APEC summit.

Biden arrived on Tuesday afternoon, attending a fundraising event that evening ahead of his high-profile meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, an APEC gala Wednesday evening and a speech before economic leaders at the conference Thursday morning. He also met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and is hosting a leaders retreat before his departure at around 1 p.m. Friday.     

CBS News Bay Area will stream special coverage of the president's departure from SFO. The livestream will be available on cellphones, tablets and other devices on this page or via the player on the CBSSF.com home page.   

• What: Coverage of President Biden's departure at SFO 

• Date: Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

• Time: Around 1:15 p.m.

• Location: San Francisco

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.

