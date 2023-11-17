How to watch: President Biden's departure from San Francisco after APEC meetings

SAN FRANCISCO -- President Joe Biden is leaving San Francisco Friday afternoon following several days in the Bay Area participating in the APEC summit.

Biden arrived on Tuesday afternoon, attending a fundraising event that evening ahead of his high-profile meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, an APEC gala Wednesday evening and a speech before economic leaders at the conference Thursday morning. He also met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and is hosting a leaders retreat before his departure at around 1 p.m. Friday.

