How to watch Tegan and Sara at the Stern Grove Festival

The Stern Grove Festival kicks off its 87th season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Grove this Sunday, but you don't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

Back in May, Stern Grove Festival organizers announced the full schedule of summer concerts for 2024, including funk icon Chaka Khan, jazz keyboard legend Herbie Hancock, Latin soul band Chicano Batman and this weekend's season opener, Canadian alt-pop duo Tegan & Sara.

The noted indie-pop duo made up of identical twin sisters Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin started writing songs when they found an old acoustic guitar in the basement of their home in Calgary, Alberta. The pair has become one of the most commercially and critically successful Canadian acts of the last quarter century since the 1999 release of their debut album Under Feet Like Ours. The sisters rose to become festival favorites -- performing at Lilith Fair, Coachella, Lollapalooza, SXSW, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo and Outside Lands.

They have also branched out into books, film and even television with the adaptation of their 2019 memoir High School into the Amazon Freevee show of the same name in addition to recording ten studio albums. As vocal advocates and activists for LGBTQ+ equality (both twins are gay and married), Tegan and Sara have received numerous awards for work done by their foundation. The duo's headlining performance at Stern Grove will be preceded by a DJ set from Ladyryan and Oakland-born vocalist/songwriter King Isis. While there are currently no free tickets available for the Sunday concert, the Stern Grove website says more will be released on Eventbrite the week and morning of the show.

Last year marked the first time CBS News Bay Area partnered with Stern Grove to broadcast and livestream most of the season's concerts. Information on how to watch is below.

• What: Stern Grove Festival with Tegan and Sara

• Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024

• Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.