How to watch: Oakland police give update on homicide of Officer Tuan Le

Oakland police are holding a press conference Wednesday evening to provide an update on the recent arrests in the killing of Officer Tuan Le last week.

Interim Chief D. Allison, Mayor Sheng Thao, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price are all scheduled to be in attendance at the 7:30 p.m. event.

Le was killed on Dec. 29 after he and other officers were responding to a burglary at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house at Embarcadero and 4th Avenue in Oakland.

He was shot and killed when the suspects tried to get away. According to police, he was working undercover at the time and was sitting in an unmarked car.

At least seven people have been arrested, and more arrests are imminent, police sources told CBS News Bay Area on Tuesday.

Police sources also told KPIX the person arrested Tuesday is the individual suspected of pulling the trigger in the shooting. Jail records indicate he is 27-year-old Mark Demetrious Sanders, arrested in Livermore at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.