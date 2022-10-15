Watch Live: HBCU showdown between Florida A&M at Grambling State at 11 a.m.

It will be the home opener for the Grambling State Tigers Saturday as they take on Southwestern Athletic Conference foe Florida A&M.

Grambling State (1-5 overall, 0-3 SWAC) rallied from a touchdown down in the final seconds to force overtime last weekend at Alabama A&M. The Tigers scored on their first possession in the extra frame, but could not get back into the endzone in a double-overtime loss to the Bulldogs.



Florida A&M (4-2, 2-1) comes into the game riding a four-game winning streak after starting the year with losses to North Carolina and Jackson State. The Rattlers stepped out of conference play last week and held off South Carolina State, the defending HBCU National Champions, 20-14, in Orangeburg, S.C.

