Watch CBS News
Sports

Watch Live: HBCU showdown between Florida A&M at Grambling State at 11 a.m.

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Bay Area Sports Live

It will be the home opener for the Grambling State Tigers Saturday as they take on Southwestern Athletic Conference foe Florida A&M.   

Grambling State (1-5 overall, 0-3 SWAC) rallied from a touchdown down in the final seconds to force overtime last weekend at Alabama A&M. The Tigers scored on their first possession in the extra frame, but could not get back into the endzone in a double-overtime loss to the Bulldogs.
 
Florida A&M (4-2, 2-1) comes into the game riding a four-game winning streak after starting the year with losses to North Carolina and Jackson State. The Rattlers stepped out of conference play last week and held off South Carolina State, the defending HBCU National Champions, 20-14, in Orangeburg, S.C.
   

First published on October 15, 2022 / 8:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.