How to watch the Countdown to Kickoff Super Bowl special

The San Francisco 49ers are almost ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII! CBS News Bay Area brings viewers the growing anticipation right before the game with the Countdown to Kickoff special.

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11, starting at 3:30 p.m. PST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can tune in to watch the game broadcast live on both CBS and Nickelodeon or watch the livestream on Paramount+. More information on the game and how to watch is available at CBS Sports.

There are plenty more stories to read in the run up to the Super Bowl from both CBS News and CBS San Francisco, including where to find a Super Bowl watch party in the Bay Area, a look at Super Bowl security in the skies over Las Vegas, the skyrocketing price of tickets to the big game, the crackdown on counterfeit NFL merchandise in Las Vegas and the record-setting amount of gambling expected for Sunday's game.

CBS News Bay Area presents the Countdown to Kickoff, reporting live from Las Vegas and San Francisco Sunday afternoon starting only 90 minutes before gametime with the parties, fan events, and all the excitement leading up to Super Bowl LVIII!

• What: Live Countdown to Kickoff special

• Date: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

• Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Location: Las Vegas and San Francisco

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.