2024 Super Bowl live watch parties to cheer on the 49ers across the San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco 49ers fans will be gathering across the Bay Area Sunday for Super Bowl LVIII watch parties to root the team on as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's a list of some of the locations.

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11, starting at 3:30 p.m. PST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can tune in to watch the game broadcast live on both CBS and Nickelodeon or watch the livestream on Paramount+. More information on the game and how to watch is available at CBS Sports.

Super Bowl watch parties in San Francisco and Peninsula

The biggest Super Bowl party in SF is the "Official Watch Party" being sponsored by the 49ers and Thrive City outside Chase Center. In addition to watching the game on the Chase Center's massive outdoor video screen, fans can enjoy live music and entertainment from DJ D Sharp and Franco Finn, game-day activities, photo opportunities and giveaways. The free event is first come, first serve and fans are encouraged to RSVP on Eventbrite.

Where: Thrive City, 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco, CA 94158

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

There will be two competing watch parties on 11th Street in SoMa where bar owner Vlad Cood will host Chiefs fans at Buzzworks while 49ers gather across the street at Butter.

Buzzworks

Where: 365 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, opening early for 11 a.m. Super Bowl Bruch

Butter

Where: 354 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, opening early at 11 a.m.

Other watch parties

The Crossing at East Cut

Where: 200 Folsom St., San Francisco, CA, 94105

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

District Six

Where: 428 11th St., San Francisco, CA 94103

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The Midway SF

Where: 900 Marin St., San Francisco, CA 94124

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The Chapel

Where: 777 Valencia St., San Francisco, CA 94110

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

San Francisco Athletic Club

Where: 1750 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94115



When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Irish Center SF

Where: 2700 45th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94116

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Plaza at Springline in Menlo Park

Where: 1300 El Camino Real, Menlo Park, CA 94025

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl watch parties in the South Bay

San Pedro Square

Where: 87 N. San Pedro St., San Jose, CA 95110

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The Brit Almaden

Where: 5027 Almaden Expwy., San Jose, CA 95118

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fuze

Where: 58 S. First St., San Jose, CA 95113

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Super Bowl watch parties in the East Bay

For the Culture

Where: 701 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94607

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Fluid 510

Where: 1544 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Alameda County JATC

Where: 14600 Catalina St., San Leandro, CA 94577

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Retrojunkie

Where: 2112 North Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Rotator Taproom

Where: 1415 Pine St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.



Super Bowl watch parties in the North Bay

Marin Country Mart

Where: 2257 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur, CA 94939

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Epicenter

Where: 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Beyond the Glory