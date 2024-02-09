2024 Super Bowl live watch parties to cheer on the 49ers across the San Francisco Bay Area
San Francisco 49ers fans will be gathering across the Bay Area Sunday for Super Bowl LVIII watch parties to root the team on as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's a list of some of the locations.
The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11, starting at 3:30 p.m. PST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can tune in to watch the game broadcast live on both CBS and Nickelodeon or watch the livestream on Paramount+. More information on the game and how to watch is available at CBS Sports.
Super Bowl watch parties in San Francisco and Peninsula
The biggest Super Bowl party in SF is the "Official Watch Party" being sponsored by the 49ers and Thrive City outside Chase Center. In addition to watching the game on the Chase Center's massive outdoor video screen, fans can enjoy live music and entertainment from DJ D Sharp and Franco Finn, game-day activities, photo opportunities and giveaways. The free event is first come, first serve and fans are encouraged to RSVP on Eventbrite.
- Where: Thrive City, 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco, CA 94158
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
There will be two competing watch parties on 11th Street in SoMa where bar owner Vlad Cood will host Chiefs fans at Buzzworks while 49ers gather across the street at Butter.
- Where: 365 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, opening early for 11 a.m. Super Bowl Bruch
- Where: 354 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, opening early at 11 a.m.
Other watch parties
- Where: 200 Folsom St., San Francisco, CA, 94105
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 428 11th St., San Francisco, CA 94103
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Where: 900 Marin St., San Francisco, CA 94124
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Where: 777 Valencia St., San Francisco, CA 94110
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Where: 1750 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94115
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Where: 2700 45th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94116
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Plaza at Springline in Menlo Park
- Where: 1300 El Camino Real, Menlo Park, CA 94025
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Super Bowl watch parties in the South Bay
- Where: 87 N. San Pedro St., San Jose, CA 95110
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Where: 5027 Almaden Expwy., San Jose, CA 95118
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Where: 58 S. First St., San Jose, CA 95113
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Super Bowl watch parties in the East Bay
- Where: 701 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94607
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Where: 1544 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Where: 14600 Catalina St., San Leandro, CA 94577
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Where: 2112 North Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Where: 1415 Pine St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Super Bowl watch parties in the North Bay
- Where: 2257 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur, CA 94939
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Where: 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Where: 1371 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite 130, Petaluma CA 94954
- When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
