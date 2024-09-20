Watch CBS News
Watch CBS News Bay Area interviews with San Francisco mayoral candidates

CBS San Francisco

Ranked-choice voting in San Francisco mayoral race gives challengers a possible path to victory
Ranked-choice voting in San Francisco mayoral race gives challengers a possible path to victory 03:08

CBS News Bay Area recently hosted all five of the principal candidates for mayor in San Francisco on our 4:30 p.m. newscasts in the latest round of in-depth local election coverage. 

Earlier this month, CBS News Bay Area partnered with  KCBS All News radio and the San Francisco Examiner to host four of the candidates for a debate, though incumbent Mayor London Breed was not in attendance. The full debate can be watched here.

Viewers who missed the broadcasts of the interviews can watch them below (in alphabetical order of each person's last name) in addition to learning more about each candidate in profile pieces by CBS News Bay Area reporter Lauren Tom.

Mayor London Breed

Read the profile on London Breed here.

CBS News Bay Area talks to San Francisco Mayor London Breed 09:25

Former interim Mayor Mark Farrell

Read the profile on Mark Farrell here.

CBS News Bay Area talks to San Francisco mayoral candidate Mark Farrell 09:08

Nonprofit executive Daniel Lurie

Read the profile on Daniel Lurie here.  

CBS News Bay Area talks to San Francisco mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie 08:33

Board of Supervisor President Aaron Peskin

Read the profile on Aaron Peskin here.  

CBS News Bay Area talks to San Francisco mayoral candidate Aaron Peskin 08:30

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safaí

Read the profile on Ahsha Safaí here.

CBS News Bay Area talks to San Francisco mayoral candidate Ahsha Safai 08:40

