Watch: Drone captures auto burglary along San Francisco Embarcadero, suspects' arrest

Police in San Francisco on Thursday showed how drones and Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) systems were helping officers crack down on auto burglaries with a video demonstrating the technology in action.

The use of drones and ALPR systems by police began earlier this year after the passage of Prop E. ALPR cameras were installed at locations across the city back in March.

The clip posted to the San Francisco Police Department's X account showed drone video of the recent arrest of three auto burglary suspects seen breaking into a tourist's vehicle in the Exploratorium parking lot along the Embarcadero.

Text in the video notes that on Aug. 22, the department's Flock ALPR system alerted officers of a red Hyundai that was a suspect vehicle in an auto break-in the day before.

3 ARMED AUTO BURGLARS ARRESTED: SFPD's Drone + ALPR helped officers arrest this crew last week. Hard-working officers and new tech have led to an over 56% DROP in auto burglaries. pic.twitter.com/kztV57eoce — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 29, 2024

The clip shows the vehicle entering the parking lot located at Green and Front streets and parking alongside a black SUV. One of the suspects is seen exiting the Hyundai, breaking one of the rear side windows of the SUV, removing luggage out of the vehicle with the help of a second suspect.

After loading several pieces of luggage into the Hyundai, the suspects are seen leaving the parking lot, apparently unaware that they were already under the watchful eye of the SFPD drone. The drone follows the vehicle, avoiding the need for a police pursuit until officers on the ground disable the Hyundai with a spike strip.

The video shows three suspects fleeing the vehicle on foot before being taken into custody by additional officers on the ground. The video noted that all three suspects were armed with loaded handguns. Police also found burglary tools in addition to the four pieces of luggage taken from the targeted SUV. The luggage along with at least one passport were returned to the victims.

Police said there has been a 56% drop in auto burglaries between July 2023 and July 2024. The SFPD has posted additional information on how the department uses drones on its website.