San Francisco moves ahead with installation of automated license-plate readers across the city

San Francisco city officials are moving forward with one of the crime-fighting tactics that wasn't allowed until residents voted to approve Prop E earlier in March.

The installation of 400 automated license-plate readers (ALPR) at 100 intersections across San Francisco is set to begin. The cameras are aimed at combating theft, violent crime and illegal sideshows.

While San Francisco Mayor London Breed signed the legislation for the cameras in January, it wasn't a plan that could move forward until San Francisco voters passed Prop E, which allows police greater use of technology.

The city said the cameras will help locate suspects, witnesses, and missing persons, but won't feature facial recognition software.

SFPD chief Bill Scott called it a game changer at a press event promoting the ALPRs in the Sunset District.

"The city and county of San Francisco is the tech capital of the world. And now our officers have the technology that they need to better address the crime challenges in our city," said Scott.

"Automated License Plate Readers can play an invaluable role in helping us track some of the perpetrators of these crimes and hold them accountable," added Breed.

The cameras are now being placed on a rolling basis at intersections and locations across the city. Police expect all 400 cameras to be in place and operable within the next three months.

Part of the funding for the project comes from last year's grant from the state to combat organized retail theft. The city received $17.3 million.

The rollout of the license-plate readers comes as the city prepares to install dozens of speed cameras at some of San Francisco's most dangerous intersections.

The speed cameras are part of a pilot program from a new statewide law. Transit officials have determined the 33 locations for the cameras.