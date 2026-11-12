Warriors star Stephen Curry suffers torn oblique muscle, will be sidelined at least two weeks

Stephen Curry will miss at least two weeks for the Golden State Warriors because of a torn oblique muscle, an injury that comes with the NBA's all-time 3-point leader on pace for one of the best seasons of his 18-year career.

The Warriors announced Thursday that the 38-year-old Curry would be reevaluated in two weeks for the abdominal tear. An MRI exam revealed the injury, and it is something that can take longer to heal. Coach Steve Kerr called the concern level "high."

Curry left early in Golden State's loss at Houston on Wednesday night that ended an eight-game winning streak. He was in obvious discomfort, grabbing at his right side above the hip.

The two-week timetable means Curry will miss at least six games, starting with a matchup at San Antonio on Friday.

He is scoring 27.8 points in 10 games this season, his average plummeting after he scored only three points in 5 1/2 minutes on Wednesday. Curry is making 45.7% of his 3-point tries so far this season; if that continues, it would be the highest percentage of his career.

The Warriors are off to an 8-4 start but are 1-2 in games where Curry either doesn't play or has to leave early because of injury.