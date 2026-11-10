Warriors reserve guard Brandon Williams strains left hamstring, will miss at least a week

Golden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams will miss at least a week after injuring his left hamstring early in Monday's blowout win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The fifth-year pro in his first season with the Warriors underwent an MRI exam after the game that showed a mild strain and the team said he would be re-evaluated in a week.

Williams has been contributing key minutes off the bench as Golden State has won eight straight games following an 0-3 start. He is averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds over 16.1 minutes of action.

Fellow reserve guard Will Richard is also sidelined. He was hurt in Saturday's win against the Magic and is deciding whether to have surgery or wear a splint for a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb.