Warriors fans pack Chase Center for home opener with championship hopes

While the Valkyries are still playing for the WNBA championship, the Warriors started their quest for five championship rings in the Steph Curry era as they tipped off for their home opener Friday night.

Fans decked out in blue and gold packed Chase Center with high hopes for this season.

Fans erupted as the Warriors tipped off in their home opener against the Grizzlies. This is the Dubs 7th season at Chase Center and Albert Blackwell has been a season ticket holder for the last 10 years.

"Our last one," Blackwell said. "The 2022 championship surprised everyone. Even me. So, with that said, we're always going to be in contention. I don't care, we're going to be in contention."

Despite the Warriors being the oldest team in the league this season, and question marks about their health, Golden State fans believe in this team.

"Optimistic," Woody Wilson said. "I think they're going to pull it through against all the negative talk about them coming in last place. I think they're going to do better."

"I'm hopeful," Erin Larson added. "I think they're going to do great. They're going to get on their feet soon and they're going to go to the playoffs again this year and maybe win it all."

The Warriors, though, are no longer the only team in town. With the Valkyries vying for a championship in just their second season, many of these fans have violet fever.

"I just bought a Valkyries jersey today," Lanette Wilson said."

Businesses at Thrive City couldn't be happier to have two teams playing at Chase. At Gott's Roadside, there was a line out the door on game day. Manager Santiago Serrano says business has seen a boost, but there is a difference between the Warriors and Valkyries fan base.

"I would say the Warriors fans buy more alcohol than the Valkyries," Serrano said. "The Valkyries are more families. When we get the tickets, we get bigger tickets with more food. For the Warriors, I see more alcohol."

As dub nation cheered for the players, there is one they are keeping an eye on. Steph Curry is now in his 18th NBA season and fans know there may only be a handful more left.

"When Steph came in, he was the engine," Blackwell said. "I've never seen a player come into the league like he did."

And while the Warriors have number 30 on the court, fans would like to see this team go all the way.

"I know they got another championship in them," Blackwell said. "We have another championship in us. We may be only missing one player right now. One player maybe. A big guy. Yeah, one big guy."