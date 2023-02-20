Watch CBS News
Warehouse at Port of Stockton destroyed in spectacular 2-alarm fire

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

STOCKTON -- A warehouse at the Port of Stockton was destroyed during a two-alarm fire Saturday morning.

Stockton Fire Dept via Twitter

Crews were called to the 2500 block of W. Washington Street at 9 a.m. on reports of the fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the building fully involved, said Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Doolan.

Stockton Fire Dept. Photo via Twitter

According to Doolan, the building "was a complete loss" but firefighters on scene worked toward ensuring the blaze didn't spread.

He said the warehouse was vacant at the time of the fire and was unsure if it was an active business anymore.

No injuries were reported but the cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Sunday.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 4:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

