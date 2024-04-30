Watch: Supporters of Pamela Price recall hold press conference to demand special election
The Save Alameda For Everyone group seeking the recall of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price held a press conference Tuesday demanding a special recall election before the November general election. The raucous event was frequently interrupted by Price supporters.
