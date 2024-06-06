Man charged with hit-and-run, DUI after crash at Walnut Creek Farmers' Market

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Vallejo man with hit-and-run and driving under the influence for injuring two people while allegedly driving his SUV into vendors setting up for the Walnut Creek Farmers' Market on Sunday.

Police were called just after 5:15 a.m. to Locust Street between Cole and Lacassie avenues, an area typically closed on Sundays for the market.

While vendors were setting up, 33-year-old Jose Manuel Chavez allegedly struck two female victims with his SUV, causing what police described as major injuries.

The women were taken to a hospital, where they were listed in critical condition Sunday.

Chavez fled the scene until police located his damaged vehicle entering Interstate Highway 680 at Lawrence Way.

Officers pulled him over at 5:20 a.m. on Buskirk Avenue, near the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre BART station, and arrested him.

The District Attorney's Office filed charges Wednesday. Chavez faces three felony charges, some with enhancements, and one misdemeanor, including two felony counts of driving under the influence causing injury, felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury, and misdemeanor driving without a valid license after a DUI offense.

Chavez was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez. He was still in custody Thursday morning at the West County Detention Facility in Richmond.