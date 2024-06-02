Walnut Creek police arrest man suspected in early morning crash that injured 2

WALNUT CREEK -- A man was arrested Sunday in the wake of a crash early Sunday morning in Walnut Creek that sent two people to the hospital, police said.

Around 5:15 a.m., police got a call reporting what police described as a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the area of Locust Street near Cole Avenue, in the vicinity of the Farmers Market. Officers found two people who had been hit by an SUV, suffering what police described as major injuries.

Vehicle crash at Farmers Market in Walnut Creek on June 2, 2024. KPIX

The two people were taken to the hospital, where they are listed in critical condition, police said.

An officer found a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the collision and the driver was arrested, according to police.

The regular Sunday Farmers Market on Locust Street has been closed for the day while the police continue to investigate the incident. More information will be released as the investigation progresses, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 925-943-5865.