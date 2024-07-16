Arrest made after man shot at in downtown Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek police arrested a man suspected of shooting at someone last week in the downtown area.

Police arrested Jose Cavazos at his Concord home on Thursday, in connection with a shooting earlier in the day.

Officers responded to a call about 7 a.m. that day in the 1600 block of South Main Street. The victim wasn't struck by gunfire and wasn't injured.

On Friday, police presented the case to the district attorney, who charged Cavazos with assault with a semiautomatic firearm with an enhancement; discharge of a firearm with gross negligence; and possession of a firearm with violent prior convictions.

Cavazos remains in custody with bail set at $870,000.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call them at (925) 943-5844.