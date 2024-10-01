Victim injured during attempted carjacking near Oakland's Laurel Elementary School

A person was hit by their own car during an attempted carjacking near Oakland's Laurel Elementary School on Monday.

Police said that a little after 1:45 p.m., the victim was walking to their car in the 3700 block of California Street when they noticed someone else sitting in the driver's seat.

The car's owner confronted the person and at one point stood in front of the vehicle to stop the suspect from driving away, police said.

The would-be carjacker drove into the victim, who was knocked to the ground and pinned underneath the car, according to police.

The suspect then got out of the car and into a waiting vehicle driven by an apparent accomplice, who drove away. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

A spokesperson for the Oakland Unified School District didn't immediately return a request for information about whether the victim was employed by or associated with Laurel Elementary.