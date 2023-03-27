Victim hospitalized after San Jose stabbing

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to an area hospital Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

In a post on Twitter shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, police said they were investigating a stabbing that occurred in the area of Almaden Expressway and Highway 85.

Officers located a victim suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police initially said the victim had life-threatening injuries, but later updated the incident, saying the victim stabilized and their injuries have been updated to non-life threatening.

Police have not provided any information regarding a possible suspect.