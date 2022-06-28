Burning vehicle on Interstate 580 in Tracy sparks vegetation fire; lanes closed
TRACY -- A vehicle fire along Interstate Highway 580 in Tracy spread to nearby vegetation Tuesday and the flames prompted a closure of westbound lanes.
Cal Fire said the fire had burned at least five acres in the area of Corral Hollow Road and I-580.
KCBS Traffic said at one point, all westbound lanes were closed at Corral Hollow and traffic was being diverted off the highway. Drivers were advised to use I-5 to I-205 as an alternate.
As of 12:23, Caltrans said the left lane and on-ramp at Corral Hollow were reopened, and the right lane remained closed.
