Burning vehicle on Interstate 580 in Tracy sparks vegetation fire; lanes closed

TRACY -- A vehicle fire along Interstate Highway 580 in Tracy spread to nearby vegetation Tuesday and the flames prompted a closure of westbound lanes.

Cal Fire said the fire had burned at least five acres in the area of Corral Hollow Road and I-580.

KCBS Traffic said at one point, all westbound lanes were closed at Corral Hollow and traffic was being diverted off the highway. Drivers were advised to use I-5 to I-205 as an alternate.

As of 12:23, Caltrans said the left lane and on-ramp at Corral Hollow were reopened, and the right lane remained closed.

The slow lane of westbound I-580 at Corral Hollow near Tracy Hills is closed while @southcountyfa and @calfireSCU address some smoldering bark along the frontage road following a vehicle fire turned vegetation fire.



Please expect delays in the area and plan trips accordingly. https://t.co/PlFVS1PuW5 pic.twitter.com/HoKJxC050i — City of Tracy, CA (@cityoftracy) June 28, 2022

#TrafficAlert #Tracy the #2 (right) lane of westbound I-580 is closed at Corral Hollow Road due to vehicle/grass fire. Expect some delays. No ETO. https://t.co/KHwTwDU7oo #knowbeforeyougo pic.twitter.com/M43cyxYaS0 — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) June 28, 2022



