Vegetation fire burning in South San Jose

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE -- A wind-driven vegetation fire burned in South San Jose Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 23600 block of McKean Road.

The fire burned 3 to 5 acres before it was under control, according to Cal Fire.

The fire didn't threaten any structures and no injuries were reported, San Jose fire officials said on social media.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 5:09 PM

