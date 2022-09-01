Vegetation fire burning in South San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A wind-driven vegetation fire burned in South San Jose Wednesday afternoon.
The blaze was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 23600 block of McKean Road.
The fire burned 3 to 5 acres before it was under control, according to Cal Fire.
The fire didn't threaten any structures and no injuries were reported, San Jose fire officials said on social media.
