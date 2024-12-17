Vallejo woman starts petition for CHP to be sent to help as crime increases

Vallejo woman calls on California to send CHP as crime continues to increase

VALLEJO — A Vallejo woman is calling on the state government to send California Highway Patrol officers to Vallejo as the city faces increased property crime and slow police response.

Elin Delgadillo, the general manager of Alexis Formal Bridal, said that break-ins have become a regular part of doing business in Vallejo. A robbery at one of his shops costs the business up to $250,000 in damages.

"We have our fair share of, you know, dealing with criminals in the city. And of course, the police isn't really responsive," Delgadillo said. "It's not, it's not that they're, you know, their lack of not wanting to respond. I mean, I understand that."

Delgadillo has taken his safety into his own hands, putting a lock on the front door that only opens from the inside. Guests have to be buzzed in to shop. But still, Delgadillo is worried thieves might break the windows.

"I think we've cast a wide communication, you know, to the greater Bay Area that like, 'Hey, come to Vallejo," Delgadillo said. "You know, they're not going to do anything."

The FBI Crime Index shows a spike in property crimes in Vallejo starting in 2020. Paula Conley, a native of the city, said crime and a lax approach to tackling it is killing her community.

"Everyone is at risk all the time, and unfortunately, you know, for various reasons, our city has not been able to get a hold of the situation, but at some point, somebody has to," Conley said.

Conley is asking for the CHP to help Vallejo's Police Department. VPD is experiencing a severe shortage. Conley said she's seen the CHP at work in Oakland and is asking for the governor's support as a last resort.

"The word has to just get out, because we can't keep living like this. Something has to be done to reign in this kind of violence and crime," Conley said.

The petition is picking up steam with about 3,000 signatures since Monday. City officials are now on board with the effort.

A spokesperson for the police department wrote, "As we continue to rebuild, we remain open to exploring additional formalized police service support that enhances public safety for our community."

Conley said the city can't wait much longer for reinforcement.