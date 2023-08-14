Man arrested following weekend armed standoff in Vallejo neighborhood

VALLEJO – Police arrested an armed man following a standoff that in a Vallejo neighborhood over the weekend.

Around noon on Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of Ladera Drive on reports of a man walking in the neighborhood brandishing what appeared to be an assault rifle.

Arriving officers found the suspect inside a residence and refused to leave. The suspect, identified as Rahul Kumar, was wanted for violating multiple felonies and there was a warrant for his arrest.

The department's SWAT, crisis negotiation and tech teams were brought in. Despite establishing communications with the suspect, he did not surrender.

Police said the standoff ended after SWAT deployed "less-lethal chemical agents" into the home. The suspect fled the back of the home and was arrested by waiting officers.

Kumar was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, cruelty to an animal, grand theft and brandishing a firearm.

Jail records show that Kumar, 22, remained in custody as of Monday. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Officer Manuel Gonzalez of the Vallejo Police Department over email or by calling 707-656-1675.