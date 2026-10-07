1 dead, 1 critically injured after separate Vallejo shootings on same morning

One man has died and another man suffered critical injuries following two separate shootings in Vallejo that took place within a half-hour on Tuesday morning, police said.

Shortly after 8 a.m., officers were called to the area of Springs Road and Castlewood Drive, following reports of a traffic collision and possible shooting. When police arrived, they found a driver had collided with an unoccupied vehicle on the 2400 block of Springs Road.

The driver was unresponsive and had at least one gunshot wound. Medical aid was rendered to the victim, who was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Around 8:25 a.m., officers were called to a second shooting on the 200 block of Marin Street, near Curtola Parkway. Police found an adult male victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers and paramedics rendered medical aid to the victim, who was taken to the hospital. The victim later succumbed to his injuries and died. His name has not been released.

The shooting is the ninth homicide in Vallejo so far this year.

Police said that the motive and circumstances of both shootings are under investigation. It is unclear if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the shooting at Springs Road and Castlewood Drive is asked to contact Detective Dynelle Jones at 707-648-4361 or Dynelle.Jones@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Zach Horton at 707-648-5425 or Zach.Horton@cityofvallejo.net.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the Marin Street shooting is asked to contact Detective Seamus Lanham at 707-648-4524 or Seamus.Lanham@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Stephanie Diaz at 707-648-5430 or Stephanie.Diaz@cityofvallejo.net.

Anonymous tips in either case can be sent to the department's tip line at 800-488-9383.