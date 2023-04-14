Police arrest suspect in shooting of pregnant woman in Vallejo

VALLEJO -- Police in Vallejo arrested a man in the shooting of a pregnant woman earlier this month, the department said Friday.

The shooting happened on April 4 at about 2:19 a.m. on the 100 block of Rounds Street, just north of Highway 37 and east of Fairgrounds Drive.

Vallejo Police said officers arrived to find a pregnant woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening and gave birth to her child, who was unharmed.

Anthony Pratt Vallejo Police Department

Police identified Anthony Pratt as the gunman and detectives obtained for his arrest.

On Thursday at about 7:11 p.m., neighboring law enforcement agencies observed Pratt traveling in Vallejo and alerted Vallejo Police. Patrol officers responded to his location Pratt was arrested without incident. He booked into Solano County Jail for attempted murder.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to contact Officer William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net.

