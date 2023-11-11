Vallejo police investigating deadly crashes that happened when suspects fled as homicides

Vallejo police said two deadly crashes that happened when suspects were trying to flee from police are now being investigated as homicides.

On Aug. 30, officers found a Toyota Avalon sedan in the area of Tennessee and Tuolumne streets that matched the description of a vehicle used in several armed robberies, police said.

The driver sped away when officers approached, ignoring traffic signal lights and stop signs. Officers pursued the car but momentarily lost sight of it near the 3300 block of Tennessee Street.

They soon spotted it speeding west on Springs Road near Mosswood Avenue and noticed it was weaving in and out of traffic. Not long after the chase started, officers saw a large amount of debris and dust near Springs Road and Tregaskis Avenue, police said.

Vallejo police said the Toyota Avalon had collided with two other vehicles. One of the drivers of the other vehicles died at the scene, police said, while the driver of the Toyota Avalon fled on foot and eluded arrest.

The other crash reclassified as homicide happened on Oct. 17.

An officer tried to pull over a reckless driving suspect around 2:30 p.m. near Sonoma Boulevard and Carolina Street.

After the officer activated his emergency lights and siren, the driver of the red Ford Fusion took off at a high rate of speed on Carolina Street. The suspect ran two stop signs and crashed in the 300 block of Carolina Street, police said.

The driver hit several parked cars along the south curb. A 76-year-old man who was standing between the parked cars was killed in the crash.

Police said in both pursuits officers broke off the car chase prior to the deadly crashes.