Man wanted in Vallejo deadly hit-and-run, multiple armed robberies

VALLEJO – Vallejo police are seeking a driver involved in a fatal traffic collision that occurred Wednesday evening during a police pursuit.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers found a Toyota Avalon sedan in the area of Tennessee Street and Tuolumne streets, the Vallejo Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, the car matched the description of a vehicle used more than once in recent armed robberies in the city.

As the officers approached the car, it sped away, ignoring traffic signal lights and stop signs. A car chase began, but officers lost sight of the vehicle while it was traveling east in the 3300 block of Tennessee Street, Vallejo police said.

Nearly a minute later, other officers saw the car speeding west on Springs Road near Mosswood Avenue, while weaving in and out of traffic. Shortly after the officers began to chase the vehicle, they saw a large amount of debris and dust near the area of Springs Road and Tregaskis Avenue, police said.

Upon arrival on scene, officers saw the Toyota Avalon had collided with two other vehicles. One of the drivers of the other vehicles died at the scene, police said, while the driver of the Toyota Avalon fled on foot and eluded arrest.

Officers saw a female passenger and a loaded firearm in the Toyota Avalon. The passenger, who suffered serious injuries, was sent to a hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased victim's name identity was withheld. The identity of the driver of the Toyota Avalon was not immediately available.

According to Vallejo police, this is the fifth deadly crash in the city this year.

Those with relevant information are urged to contact the Vallejo Police Department Patrol Division at (707) 648-4011 or Kenneth.trimble@cityofvallejo.net. They can refer to case #23-8650.