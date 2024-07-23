Woman's death in Vallejo car crash being investigated as homicide

Police in Vallejo are investigating the death of a woman as a homicide after she was part of a three-car collision last week, the department said Tuesday.

On July 16 at approximately 12:36 p.m., officers responded to an injury collision with reports of gunshots heard near the intersection of Tennessee Street and Vervais Avenue.

Police discovered a three-vehicle collision involving a Mercedes-Benz ML350, an Isuzu Trooper and a Kia Soul.

A woman was found lying in the street and had apparently been injured in the collision. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was taken off life support on Friday and died.

Police believe the collision was the result of a "criminal act," but have not released more information.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Wesley Pittman at 707-334-1274 or Wesley.Pittman@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Jarrett Tonn at 707-648-5427 or Jarrett.Tonn@cityofvallejo.net.