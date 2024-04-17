Vallejo man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Napa woman, teen

The Napa County District Attorney filed murder charges against a 22-year-old Vallejo man in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman and teen girl.

John Richard Wesley Nicholson Jr. was arrested on Monday when Napa police, SWAT officers and the sheriff's office responded to a Vallejo location.

The Napa County District Attorney's Office filed charges against John Richard Wesley Nicholson Jr. in connection to a deadly shooting that killed two people. Napa County District Attorney's Office

He was booked on suspicion of killing a 19-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl near the 400 block of Riverside Drive around 8:10 p.m. Saturday.

A resident in the area said they heard arguing and then several loud "pops." One victim died at the scene, and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The DA said Nicholson was also charged with a special allegation of personal and intentional discharge of a firearm causing death.

"It is further alleged that the crimes involved great bodily harm and involving a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, and callousness; that the crimes were carried out with planning, sophistication, and professionalism," the DA said in a press release.

Nicholson did have an arraignment hearing already, but he did not enter plea and was assigned a public defender.

Investigators are looking into pursuing charges against two other suspects: Santa Rosa residents Jessica Whitten and Judith Adolph. Both are 19, and were arrested a day after Nicholson.

They are accused of aiding in a felony.